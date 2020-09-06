Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 6 2020 10:22pm
Surveillance video captures runaway motorhome slamming into home

Surveillance cameras in Surrey, B.C. were rolling when a woman behind the wheel of an RV lost control on a hill and slammed into a house in the Guildford neighbourhood Saturday.

