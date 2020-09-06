Global News Hour at 6 BC September 6 2020 9:55pm 02:19 B.C. woman fighting GM over alleged brake failure in brand new vehicle A Squamish woman claims faulty brakes on her brand new 2020 Chevy Colorado are to blame for a collision but as Grace Ke reports, GM disputes the allegation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319917/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319917/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?