Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 6 2020 9:55pm
02:19

B.C. woman fighting GM over alleged brake failure in brand new vehicle

A Squamish woman claims faulty brakes on her brand new 2020 Chevy Colorado are to blame for a collision but as Grace Ke reports, GM disputes the allegation.

