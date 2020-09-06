Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 6 2020 8:14pm
02:02

Father of Edmonton teen who was fatally stabbed speaks out

Fifteen-year-old Troy Boone was stabbed to death in front of a north Edmonton hotel. His father is speaking out. Sarah Komadina reports.

