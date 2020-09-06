Highway 99 September 6 2020 4:43pm 00:32 Six people hurt in serious crash on Sea to Sky Highway Police say that one of the vehicles involved in Saturday’s crash was participating in a supercar rally. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?