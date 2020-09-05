Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 5 2020 6:06pm
01:45

U of A library staff knitting the curve of COVID across Canada

If graphs and charts aren’t your thing, there’s a unique way to keep track of new COVID-19 cases. Morgan Black explains.

