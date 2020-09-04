Menu

News
September 4 2020 8:21pm
Hundreds attend Vancouver protest in support of justice for Jacob Blake

In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake many gathered in Vancouver Friday night to call for the end of systemic racism and to appeal for justice. Jordan Armstrong has more.

