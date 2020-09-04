Global News at 10 Regina September 4 2020 8:06pm 00:29 Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River People along Saskatoon’s Meewasin Trail were treated to an interesting sight Thursday afternoon when a moose decided to take a walk down the middle of the South Saskatchewan River. Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River along Saskatoon’s Meewasin Trail <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317862/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317862/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?