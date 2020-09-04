Global News at 10 Saskatoon September 4 2020 8:26pm 01:50 Real-time study of coronavirus planned in University of Saskatchewan curriculum University of Saskatchewan staff may want to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading on campus, but COVID-19 will definitely be part of the social science curriculum. Real-time study of coronavirus planned in University of Saskatchewan curriculum <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?