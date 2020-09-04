Global News Morning BC September 4 2020 4:12pm 04:27 An early election call in B.C. may be too good of an opportunity to pass up Holding an early election may be an irresistible opportunity for B.C. Premier John Horgan and the BC NDP. Shachi Kurl with the Angus Reid Institute <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317168/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317168/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?