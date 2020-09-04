Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 4 2020 3:45pm
02:43

Sunny start to the long weekend: Sept. 4 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Great start to the Labour Day long weekend then cooling off. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 4.

