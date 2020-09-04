Global News at 6 Regina September 4 2020 3:45pm 02:43 Sunny start to the long weekend: Sept. 4 Saskatchewan weather outlook Great start to the Labour Day long weekend then cooling off. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 4. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317091/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7317091/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?