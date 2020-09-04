Menu

The Morning Show
September 4 2020 11:12am
05:24

Masks and ‘quarantine’ books: B.C. teacher on what her classroom will look like this fall

Burnaby, B.C.-based elementary school teacher Jennifer Heighton talks about the safety protocols she’ll put in place for students to follow this year.

