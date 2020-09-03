Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2020 9:49pm
01:54

Canadian snowbirds flocking to B.C. this winter

RV dealers and RV parks say they’re being deluged with calls from Canadian snowbirds who can’t go south, and want to spend the winter in B.C.’s milder climate. Linda Aylesworth reports.

