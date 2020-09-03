Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 3 2020 8:48pm
01:44

Here’s what Saskatoon schools will look like when they open Sept. 8

Saskatoon’s public and Catholic schools gave media a tour of classrooms and the changes students and parents can expect come Sept. 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

