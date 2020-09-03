Menu

BC health
September 3 2020 7:49pm
02:33

Is it okay now to maintain one metre of physical distance instead of two?

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses Global BC reporter Richard Zussman’s question on whether one metre of physical distance is enough.

