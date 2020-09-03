BC health September 3 2020 7:49pm 02:33 Is it okay now to maintain one metre of physical distance instead of two? Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses Global BC reporter Richard Zussman’s question on whether one metre of physical distance is enough. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7315461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?