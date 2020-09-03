Global News Morning Toronto September 3 2020 11:08am 04:06 Coronavirus: A new tool for collecting race-based COVID-19 data in Canada Founder Thierry Lindor of “The Colours of COVID” talks about a new tool he created to collect important COVID-19 data from marginalized communities. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?