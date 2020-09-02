Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 2 2020 10:28pm
01:40

Regina City Council approves Body Rub Establishment Licensing Program

Following a meeting that saw over 20 members of the public weigh in, Regina City Council voted to license “body rub establishment” owners and workers.

