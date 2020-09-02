Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 2 2020 9:19pm
01:56

B.C. records more than 100 new cases of COVID-19

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on the latest COVID-19 figures for B.C., which show the province has recorded 104 new cases, with 33 people in hospital.

