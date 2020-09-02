News September 2 2020 8:01pm 01:20 Back-to-school emotions run high in Manitoba It’s a back-to-school like none other. Global News catches up with several parents and children to find out how they’re feeling. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7313232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?