Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 2 2020 6:10pm
01:22

‘I am opposed to the idea of defunding the police’: Alberta justice minister

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu discusses why he does not believe in defunding in the police and what he says the government is doing to help.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home