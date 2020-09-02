Canada September 2 2020 6:10pm 01:22 ‘I am opposed to the idea of defunding the police’: Alberta justice minister Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu discusses why he does not believe in defunding in the police and what he says the government is doing to help. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312961/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312961/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?