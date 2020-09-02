Fire September 2 2020 5:42pm 00:30 Shrub fire near Channel Parkway in Penticton The Penticton Fire Department quenched a small fire near the Channel Parkway on Wednesday morning. Shrub fire beside Channel Parkway doused by Penticton firefighters <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312887/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312887/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?