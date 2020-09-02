Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
September 2 2020 11:21am
03:51

Coronavirus: How dangerous are high-touch surfaces in school?

Infectious control physician Dr. Alon Vaisman talks about the potential dangers of high-touch surfaces in schools despite strict sanitization protocols put in place.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home