The Morning Show September 2 2020 10:58am 04:13 Sharpe Family Singers on how they became overnight TikTok stars The Sharpe Family Singers joins us on The Morning Show to talk about their sensational appearances on TikTok performing classic songs and their future projects. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311692/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311692/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?