The Morning Show
September 2 2020 10:55am
06:36

Josh Macuga on his new series ‘Eating History’

Vintage food expert old smokey and collector Josh Macuga takes a look back in time and explores food through history to find out which items stand the test of time on his new series ‘Eating History.’

