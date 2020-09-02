Menu

The Morning Show
September 2 2020 10:55am
05:32

How to find the most comfortable backpack for back to school

Chiropractor Nekessa Remy joins The Morning Show to share tips on which back to school backpacks to buy in order to avoid muscle aches and make sitting all day comfortable.

