Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Christa Bruneau-Guenther
September 2 2020 10:46am
04:23

Winnipeg chef judging Food Network Canada’s “Wall of Chefs”

Feast Cafe Bistro owner Christa Bruneau-Guenther discusses her role on Wall of Chefs, and explains how she’s sharing Indigenous culture through her cooking.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home