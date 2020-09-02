Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 2 2020 9:40am
01:50

Regina school buses ready to roll out with new pandemic measures

Bus drivers are preparing for a new school year that starts Sept. 8. Daniella Ponticelli takes a closer look at riding the bus in the age of social distancing.

