We check in with Noah Booth, Co-manager of Northern Scavenger, a social media platform used to inspire other to get outside, to talk about his plan to paddle the complete Shubenacadie Canal system as a way to inspire others to explore their own backyard during the pandemic. The journey will involve paddling across the Halifax Harbour, portaging through downtown Dartmouth and timing the tidal bores as we approach the Bay of Fundy.