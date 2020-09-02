Health September 2 2020 7:39am 06:12 Unique Challenge to Combat Mental Health Challenges Health and life science companies are being encouraged to come up with innovative ways to tackle mental health issues in Nova Scotia as part of a unique virtual challenge. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311418/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311418/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?