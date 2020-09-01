Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 1 2020 9:24pm
02:19

B.C. records 58 new cases of COVID-19, down from past several days

B.C. recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down substantially from the daily totals of the past several days. Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home