Residents in a large Kelowna mobile home park face evictions after the site was sold to a developer
Anxious and concerned–that’s how dozens of Kelowna residents, many of them seniors, are feeling tonight after learning the mobile home park they live in has been sold to a developer. While the Lower Mission site likely won’t be developed for several years to come, eviction notices are inevitable and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, that has many of the residents wondering where they will be able to afford to live.