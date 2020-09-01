News September 1 2020 8:03pm 00:34 Residential school survivor “vindicated” as Ottawa makes school National Historic Site Ernie Daniels reflects on the residential school system legacy and how he feels now that the school he went to has been named a National Historic Site. Residential schools recognized as national historic sites, including one in Portage la Prairie, Man. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?