Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
September 1 2020 8:03pm
00:34

Residential school survivor “vindicated” as Ottawa makes school National Historic Site

Ernie Daniels reflects on the residential school system legacy and how he feels now that the school he went to has been named a National Historic Site.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home