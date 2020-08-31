Menu

August 31 2020 11:14pm
Shifting schools

The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) said it will be temporarily relocating some students and staff from highly populated schools to better achieve the province’s recommended two-metre distancing. Brittany Greenslade reports.

