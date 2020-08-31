News August 31 2020 11:14pm 00:57 Shifting schools The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) said it will be temporarily relocating some students and staff from highly populated schools to better achieve the province’s recommended two-metre distancing. Brittany Greenslade reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309214/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7309214/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?