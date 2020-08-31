Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 31 2020 8:53pm
01:55

New controversy over ICBC rebates

The Liberal opposition is blasting the NDP government for waiting until next year before issuing drivers rebate cheques connected to its new “enhanced care” changes. Ted Chernecki reports.

