Global News at 5 Edmonton
August 31 2020 7:18pm
00:59

Groat Road closed due to serious motorcycle collision

Groat Road was closed in both directions from the river valley to 107 Avenue after to a serious collision between a motorcycle and truck Monday afternoon.

