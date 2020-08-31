Teens arrested for assault of Winnipeg senior left hurt on the street for hours, police say
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. Two teenagers have been arrested after a 76-year-old woman was assaulted and left injured on a Winnipeg street. Police say the woman was walking downtown early on Aug. 7 when she was attacked by two people. The suspects returned a short time later and assailed the senior a second time while she was still lying on the ground hurt.