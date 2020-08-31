Menu

Ali Naderi
August 31 2020 2:23pm
00:33

Searched suspended for hiker missing in Coquitlam

RCMP say a search for Ali Naderi, who went missing on the trails near Eagle Mountain, has been suspended, but a police investigation into his disappearance will remain open.

