Ddictions Foundation Manitoba August 31 2020 11:28am 03:57 International Overdose Awareness Day Denisa Gavan-Koop of the Addictions Foundation Manitoba discusses the prevalence of opioid use in Manitoba, and fighting the stigma surrounding drug-relate deaths. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?