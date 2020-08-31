Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 31 2020 10:04am
04:04

Charlie Clark ahead of council vote on mandatory masks on transit

Saskatoon City Council will tackle several topics today, including mandatory masks on transit. Our
Jackie Wilson was joined with Charlie Clark ahead of the meeting.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home