Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 30 2020 9:02pm
02:05

A recent University of Victoria grad speaks out about her ordeal after contracting COVID-19

Chelsea Kutyn is a fledging opera singer. She’s still recovering after being bedridden by the virus this spring. Sarah MacDonald has her story.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home