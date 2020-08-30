Global News Hour at 6 BC August 30 2020 9:02pm 02:05 A recent University of Victoria grad speaks out about her ordeal after contracting COVID-19 Chelsea Kutyn is a fledging opera singer. She’s still recovering after being bedridden by the virus this spring. Sarah MacDonald has her story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307148/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7307148/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?