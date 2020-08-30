Menu

bc coronavirus
August 30 2020 4:58pm
01:20

Victoria singer shares COVID-19 survival story

Chelsea Kutyn lost her voice for two weeks and was bed-ridden for 29 days with what doctors believe was COVID-19. That didn’t stop the 27-year-old from finishing at the top of her class.

