Crime August 28 2020 11:45pm 02:33 Security video shows east-end shooting that injures two Two people have been injured in an east-end shooting. As Erica Vella reports, police have arrest three people under the age of 18 years. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305363/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7305363/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?