Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 28 2020 6:20pm
02:10

Shooting in Toronto’s east end leaves 2 injured, 3 teens arrested

Three teenagers have been arrested in a shooting at Danforth and Savarin steets. As Erica Vella reports, the two people who are injured are expected to survive.

