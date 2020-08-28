Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 28 2020 10:49am
04:33

The Ed Mirvish Theatre celebrates 100 years

Liem Vu takes a look at the iconic Ed Mirvish Theatre with John Karastamatis to talk about the venue’s century-long history and how it’s celebrating the milestone during a pandemic.

