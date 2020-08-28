Global News Morning Toronto August 28 2020 10:43am 03:10 ‘Yorkville Murals’ returns for a second year ‘Yorkville Murals’ is an annual celebration of public art and contemporary muralism in Toronto. Liem Vu takes a look at how it’s different this year and how birdO is taking it to a whole new level. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?