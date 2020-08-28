Menu

The Morning Show
August 28 2020 10:32am
05:53

Sam Lansky on his new novel ‘Broken People’

Author Sam Lansky talks about his new novel ‘Broken People,’ a fictional memoir that tells the story of a shaman vanishing anxiety and insecurities from an L.A. writer for three days.

