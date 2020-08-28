The Morning Show August 28 2020 10:32am 05:53 Sam Lansky on his new novel ‘Broken People’ Author Sam Lansky talks about his new novel ‘Broken People,’ a fictional memoir that tells the story of a shaman vanishing anxiety and insecurities from an L.A. writer for three days. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303502/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7303502/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?