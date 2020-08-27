Menu

Environment
August 27 2020 11:10pm
02:00

Report finds health of Howe Sound has been restored

Twenty years of community efforts have paid off when it comes to the state of Howe Sound. Linda Aylesworth has details on all the work done to restore the health of the inlet.

