News
August 27 2020 10:35pm
01:35

Self-isolation enforcement

You could be facing a substantial fine if you are exposed to COVID-19 and refuse to isolate. The province issuing new rules when it comes to those with the virus and their close contacts. Joe Scarpelli reports.

