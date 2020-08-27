Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
August 27 2020 4:46pm
02:32

Showers and thunderstorms: August 27 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Break out the umbrellas! Showers and thunderstorms passing through the province. Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, August 27.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home