The Morning Show
August 27 2020 11:12am
06:21

TMS Couch-ella: Alaina Castillo on her latest ‘The Voicenotes’

Singer Alaina Castillo joins The Morning Show from her home studio to talk about her recent EP ‘The Voicenotes.’ She also performs one of her latest songs titled ‘Tonight’.

