The Morning Show August 27 2020 11:11am 03:52 Netflix’s ‘All Together Now’ cast on the new family drama Our pop culture expert Vicky Sparks got the chance to connect with the cast of ‘All Together Now,’ a new drama film coming to Netflix on Aug. 28. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7301266/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7301266/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?